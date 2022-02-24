1,335,812 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,335,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.48% of F45 Training at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last ninety days.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

