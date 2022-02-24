143,067 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 156,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,559. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.57.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

