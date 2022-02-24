$162.42 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.87 million and the highest is $171.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.