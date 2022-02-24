$163.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $163.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $663.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilray.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Tilray has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $31.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
