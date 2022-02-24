163,275 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,287,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,338,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,308,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.