$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
