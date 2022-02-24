1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,173.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $778,062.53 and $6,173.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 86.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,720,882 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.