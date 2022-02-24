1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.86% from the company’s previous close.

ONEM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.18 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Oak Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

