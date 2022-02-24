1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.86% from the company’s previous close.
ONEM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.
NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.18 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Oak Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.