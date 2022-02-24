1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $12.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.93.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $511,062,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $168,085,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,839,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

