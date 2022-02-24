1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 28565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONEM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Oak Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

