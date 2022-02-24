$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.41. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $15.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $30.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.55. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.