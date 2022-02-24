$203.55 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $203.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.50 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after buying an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

