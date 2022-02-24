225,140 Shares in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Springwater Special Situations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:SWSS opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

