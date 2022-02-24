225,140 Shares in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Springwater Special Situations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ:SWSS opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.
About Springwater Special Situations (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Springwater Special Situations (SWSS)
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.