$23.14 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.28 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $86.57 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

LUNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNA stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 million, a PE ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.08. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

