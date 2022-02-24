$23.14 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $86.57 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 million, a PE ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.08. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

