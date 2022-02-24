2,312 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.72. 1,344,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

