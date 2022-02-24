23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.90

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.90 and last traded at 3.92, with a volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.21.

A number of analysts have commented on ME shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.90.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

