24,000 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.57. 12,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

