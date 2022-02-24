$246.83 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to post $246.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.91 million and the lowest is $244.18 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $283.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.93 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.