24,759 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

