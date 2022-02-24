25,497 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,979,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,073,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,900,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,370,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,693,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $70.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.