25,644 Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of SPX FLOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,987,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

