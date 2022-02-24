2,583 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $385.20. 6,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,788. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

