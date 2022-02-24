$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.15 million and the highest is $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.
Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
