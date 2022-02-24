$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.15 million and the highest is $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.