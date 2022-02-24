2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Brokerages expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.81 million and the highest is $30.92 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $55.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSVT. started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698 over the last ninety days.

2seventy bio stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

