$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

