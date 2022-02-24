$300.79 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post sales of $300.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. Insulet posted sales of $246.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $230.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Insulet by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

