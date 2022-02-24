341,608 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.
Wheels Up Experience Profile (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.