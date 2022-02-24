341,608 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Wheels Up Experience Profile (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

