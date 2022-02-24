$35.32 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to report $35.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the highest is $35.87 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

