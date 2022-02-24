3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.23

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 12730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $493,712. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

