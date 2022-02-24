$41.96 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.40 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $182.31 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $81.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

