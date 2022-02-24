$42.23 Million in Sales Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.46 million and the highest is $44.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $154.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.56 million to $156.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $224.02 million, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $257.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

A number of analysts have commented on BBAI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BBAI stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

