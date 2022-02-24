$42.23 Million in Sales Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will post $42.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.46 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $154.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.56 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $224.02 million, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $257.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $5.21 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

