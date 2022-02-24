444,457 Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 444,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.31% of Montauk Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTK opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

