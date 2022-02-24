$45.77 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.