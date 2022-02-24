$47.15 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will post $47.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $203.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

