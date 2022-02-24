$5.69 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.08 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $21.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MDXH stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

