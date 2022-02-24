$519.41 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post $519.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.53 million to $531.11 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $394.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after buying an additional 184,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 416.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

