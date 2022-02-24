5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FPLSF. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of 5N Plus stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467. The company has a market cap of $158.11 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.