5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.93.

VNP traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 129,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,817. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of C$196.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

