$6.64 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to report $6.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $7.64 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $24.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFIE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

PFIE opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

