$696.99 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) to post sales of $696.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $692.50 million and the highest is $700.60 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $281.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.56, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

