78,166 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

