$795.78 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will announce $795.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $812.00 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $784.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
