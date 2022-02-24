80,440 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after acquiring an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

