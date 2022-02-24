$832.33 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $832.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.05 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

