847,138 Shares in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 847,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Katapult at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $28,386,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

In other news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955 over the last ninety days.

Katapult Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

