84,832 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iRobot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

