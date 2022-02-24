8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Eric Salzman Sells 19,429 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 1,697,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.