8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.65

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 11293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,840. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

